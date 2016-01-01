Dr. Nicholas Manuel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manuel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Manuel, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Manuel, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Alexandria, LA.
Dr. Manuel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Central Louisiana Imaging, Inc.3704 North Blvd Ste 1, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 442-8399
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manuel?
About Dr. Nicholas Manuel, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- English
- 1871591123
Education & Certifications
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manuel accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manuel works at
Dr. Manuel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manuel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manuel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manuel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.