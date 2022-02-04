Dr. Nicholas Marchese, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marchese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Marchese, DPM
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Marchese, DPM
Dr. Nicholas Marchese, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Massapequa Park, NY. They completed their residency with Lutheran Medical Center In Brooklyn Ny
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marchese's Office Locations
- 1 1000 Park Blvd Ste 101, Massapequa Park, NY 11762 Directions (516) 799-0550
-
2
838 N Broadway Unit B, Massapequa, NY 11758
Directions
(516) 799-0550
Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday11:00am - 2:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marchese?
Dr. Marchese is wonderful. He always listens well and is compassionate and caring AND knows feet!
About Dr. Nicholas Marchese, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1790794915
Education & Certifications
- Lutheran Medical Center In Brooklyn Ny
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marchese has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marchese accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marchese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Marchese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marchese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marchese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marchese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.