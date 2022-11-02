Dr. Nicholas Marinkovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marinkovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Marinkovich, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Marinkovich, MD is a Dermatologist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center9961 Sierra Ave, Fontana, CA 92335 Directions (909) 427-5000
Mwhc Medicine Subspecialty Practice106 Irving St NW, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 877-7000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Hadn't been to see my dermatologist Dr. Wei since October of 2019 so knew a lot of work would be done. He was very pleasant and very thorough. Had a great conversation during his work. Actually, enjoyed the office visit. Should also mention his office nurse was very nice.
About Dr. Nicholas Marinkovich, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
