Dr. Nicholas Marko, MD
Dr. Nicholas Marko, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
LewisGale Physicians Neurosurgery - Salem1942 Braeburn Cir, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 685-1491
LewisGale Medical Center1900 Electric Rd # 1030, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 776-4000
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
A highly skilled and incredibly knowledgeable neurosurgeon. Highly recommend as the finest in the area.
- Cleveland Clinic
- George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Marko has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marko works at
Dr. Marko has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Brain Abscess and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Marko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marko.
