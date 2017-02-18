See All Ophthalmologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Nicholas Marsico, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (8)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Marsico, MD

Dr. Nicholas Marsico, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine.

Dr. Marsico works at Charles L. Janes MD Inc in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Gardena, CA and Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Trichiasis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marsico's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Charles L. Janes MD Inc
    420 E 3rd St Ste 603, Los Angeles, CA 90013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 680-1820
  2. 2
    East -west Eye Institute A Medical Corp.
    1950 Sawtelle Blvd Ste 240, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 598-2905
  3. 3
    East West Eye Institute
    1045 W Redondo Beach Blvd Ste 400, Gardena, CA 90247 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 329-9975
  4. 4
    East West Eye Institute
    23441 Madison St Ste 120, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 680-1551

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • LACare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 18, 2017
    Dr. Marsico performed cataract surgery on Tuesday, February 14, 2017. It was a posterior subcapsular extremely dense cataract in my left eye. Since birth I have vision only in my left eye. I was going blind. It was crucial to find a highly skilled doctor. I found him in Dr. Marsico and was confident my eye was in great hands. He performed a successful surgery. I see vibrant colors and my dim world is over. Dr. Marsicio is a gifted surgeon . He gave me my sight and life back.
    Rose Rodriguez in Torrance, CA — Feb 18, 2017
    About Dr. Nicholas Marsico, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1992876155
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pittsburgh
    • Boston Med Center
    • Mount Carmel Health
    • Ohio State U, College of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Marsico, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marsico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marsico has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marsico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marsico has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Trichiasis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marsico on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Marsico. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marsico.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marsico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marsico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

