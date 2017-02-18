Dr. Nicholas Marsico, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marsico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Marsico, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Marsico, MD
Dr. Nicholas Marsico, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine.
Dr. Marsico works at
Dr. Marsico's Office Locations
Charles L. Janes MD Inc420 E 3rd St Ste 603, Los Angeles, CA 90013 Directions (213) 680-1820
East -west Eye Institute A Medical Corp.1950 Sawtelle Blvd Ste 240, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 598-2905
East West Eye Institute1045 W Redondo Beach Blvd Ste 400, Gardena, CA 90247 Directions (310) 329-9975
East West Eye Institute23441 Madison St Ste 120, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (213) 680-1551
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- LACare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marsico performed cataract surgery on Tuesday, February 14, 2017. It was a posterior subcapsular extremely dense cataract in my left eye. Since birth I have vision only in my left eye. I was going blind. It was crucial to find a highly skilled doctor. I found him in Dr. Marsico and was confident my eye was in great hands. He performed a successful surgery. I see vibrant colors and my dim world is over. Dr. Marsicio is a gifted surgeon . He gave me my sight and life back.
About Dr. Nicholas Marsico, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1992876155
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- Boston Med Center
- Mount Carmel Health
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marsico has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marsico accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marsico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marsico has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Trichiasis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marsico on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Marsico. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marsico.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marsico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marsico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.