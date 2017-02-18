Overview of Dr. Nicholas Marsico, MD

Dr. Nicholas Marsico, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine.



Dr. Marsico works at Charles L. Janes MD Inc in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Gardena, CA and Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Trichiasis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.