Overview of Dr. Nicholas Masciotra, MD

Dr. Nicholas Masciotra, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Masciotra works at Nicholas J Masciotra MD in Johnstown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Dysphagia and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.