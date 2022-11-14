Dr. Nicholas Massoth, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massoth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Massoth, DMD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Massoth, DMD
Dr. Nicholas Massoth, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 2023 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University|Temple University PA and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Massoth works at
Dr. Massoth's Office Locations
-
1
Canyon County Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery4121 Clock Tower Ave, Caldwell, ID 83607 Directions (208) 650-7899
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Massoth?
Dr. Massoth and his office staff are Outstanding! I would highly recommend his dental practice to anyone needing tooth extractions and/or tooth implants. 5+ Stars!!
About Dr. Nicholas Massoth, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 2023 years of experience
- English
- 1114957917
Education & Certifications
- Denver Health Medical Center
- University of Arizona
- Temple University|Temple University PA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Massoth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Massoth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massoth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massoth works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Massoth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massoth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massoth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massoth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.