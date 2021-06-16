See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Nicholas Mataragas, MD

Pain Management
4.2 (62)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Mataragas, MD

Dr. Nicholas Mataragas, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Mataragas works at Sports and Orthopaedic Center - Coral Springs in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mataragas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sports and Orthopaedic Center - Coral Springs
    6280 W Sample Rd Ste 203, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 866-6435
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Sports and Orthopaedic Center - Boca Raton
    9325 Glades Rd Ste 205, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 866-6433
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jun 16, 2021
    Great doctor, great PA, great support staff. I felt informed and knew what to expect before, during and after my lumbar fusion. I felt totally confident coming into surgery
    M. O. — Jun 16, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Nicholas Mataragas, MD
    About Dr. Nicholas Mataragas, MD

    • Pain Management
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Greek, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1487621009
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Back Institute
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • University Of Miami School Of Med
    • University Of Miami School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Mataragas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mataragas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mataragas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mataragas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Mataragas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mataragas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mataragas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mataragas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

