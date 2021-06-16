Dr. Nicholas Mataragas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mataragas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Mataragas, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Mataragas, MD
Dr. Nicholas Mataragas, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Mataragas' Office Locations
Sports and Orthopaedic Center - Coral Springs6280 W Sample Rd Ste 203, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Directions (954) 866-6435Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Sports and Orthopaedic Center - Boca Raton9325 Glades Rd Ste 205, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (954) 866-6433Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, great PA, great support staff. I felt informed and knew what to expect before, during and after my lumbar fusion. I felt totally confident coming into surgery
About Dr. Nicholas Mataragas, MD
- Pain Management
- 26 years of experience
- English, Greek, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Texas Back Institute
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of Miami School Of Med
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
