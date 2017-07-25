Overview of Dr. Nicholas Megdanis, MD

Dr. Nicholas Megdanis, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Megdanis works at Neofitos Stefanides M.d. PC in Bayside, NY with other offices in Jamaica, NY and Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.