Dr. Nicholas Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Mehta, MD
Dr. Nicholas Mehta, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Olney, MD. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta's Office Locations
Chrosniak Schwartzbauer & Mehta MD PA18111 Prince Philip Dr Ste 224, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 598-8600
- 2 3801 International Dr Ste 206, Silver Spring, MD 20906 Directions (301) 774-0074
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My records were transferred to this office when my previous ENT physician retired. I had complete confidence in him, so I was hoping I'd feel the same way about this new office. Dr Mehta exceeded all my expectations! Not only was he extremely friendly and compassionate, he demonstrated his extensive knowledge of my condition, as well as other aspects of ENT medicine. He explained everything very thoroughly. As a health care provider myself, I may tend to be a little more critical and cautious than average -- and I must say, I was thoroughly impressed with Dr Mehta. I'd definitely recommend him, and look forward to my future follow-up visits with him.
About Dr. Nicholas Mehta, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1285782748
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
