Dr. Nicholas Mehta, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.8 (12)
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Mehta, MD

Dr. Nicholas Mehta, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Olney, MD. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine.

Dr. Mehta works at Chrosniak Schwartzbauer & Mehta MD PA in Olney, MD with other offices in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mehta's Office Locations

    Chrosniak Schwartzbauer & Mehta MD PA
    18111 Prince Philip Dr Ste 224, Olney, MD 20832 (301) 598-8600
    3801 International Dr Ste 206, Silver Spring, MD 20906 (301) 774-0074

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Based on 12 ratings
    May 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nicholas Mehta, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    1285782748
    Education & Certifications

    Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
    Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

