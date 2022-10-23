See All Dermatologists in Morrisville, PA
Dr. Nicholas Mollanazar, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicholas Mollanazar, MD is a Dermatologist in Morrisville, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.

Dr. Mollanazar works at PENN DERMATOLOGY BUCKS COUNTY in Morrisville, PA with other offices in Fort Washington, PA and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Dry Skin and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Penn Dermatology Bucks County
    1000 Floral Vale Blvd Ste 100, Morrisville, PA 19067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 504-7700
    Temple Dermatology
    515 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Washington, PA 19034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 540-0120
    Temple University Hospital
    1316 W Ontario St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 707-3376
    Temple University Hospital
    3322 N Broad St Ste 212, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 707-5460
    Temple University Hospital Department of Dermatology
    3401 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 707-3376

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Temple University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dry Skin
Rash
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dry Skin
Rash
Acne
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Scabies
Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Genital Warts
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Impetigo
Keloid Scar
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Psoriasis
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Venous Insufficiency
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne Surgery
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Anemia
Arthritis
Asthma
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Biopsy
Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cold Sore
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Dermatomyositis
Diabetes Type 2
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Skin Cancer
Folliculitis
Gastritis
Granuloma of Skin
Heart Disease
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Lice
Lichen Planus
Lipid Disorders
Lipomas
Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nausea
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Pemphigus
Pharyngitis
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Prurigo Nodularis of Hyde
Pruritus
Psoriatic Arthritis
Raynaud's Disease
Sarcoidosis
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Skin Ulcer
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Spider Veins
Strep Throat
Telogen Effluvium
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • HealthPartners
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 23, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Mollanazar for over four years and have returned and recommended him to friends and family because of the highest quality care he provides. He is thorough, accommodating and truly listens to his patients. He utilizes the most advanced dermatologic techniques in his practice with demonstrated results. I have received both cosmetic and non-cosmetic dermatological services from him and provide my highest recommendation.
    Andrew Kunka — Oct 23, 2022
    About Dr. Nicholas Mollanazar, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003201617
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Temple University Hospital
    Internship
    • Pennsylvania Hospital
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
