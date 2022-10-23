Overview

Dr. Nicholas Mollanazar, MD is a Dermatologist in Morrisville, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Mollanazar works at PENN DERMATOLOGY BUCKS COUNTY in Morrisville, PA with other offices in Fort Washington, PA and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Dry Skin and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.