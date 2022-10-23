Dr. Nicholas Mollanazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mollanazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Mollanazar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Mollanazar, MD is a Dermatologist in Morrisville, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.
Dr. Mollanazar works at
Locations
1
Penn Dermatology Bucks County1000 Floral Vale Blvd Ste 100, Morrisville, PA 19067 Directions (215) 504-7700
2
Temple Dermatology515 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Washington, PA 19034 Directions (215) 540-0120
3
Temple University Hospital1316 W Ontario St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 707-3376
4
Temple University Hospital3322 N Broad St Ste 212, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 707-5460
5
Temple University Hospital Department of Dermatology3401 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 707-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- HealthPartners
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Mollanazar for over four years and have returned and recommended him to friends and family because of the highest quality care he provides. He is thorough, accommodating and truly listens to his patients. He utilizes the most advanced dermatologic techniques in his practice with demonstrated results. I have received both cosmetic and non-cosmetic dermatological services from him and provide my highest recommendation.
About Dr. Nicholas Mollanazar, MD
- Dermatology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1003201617
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mollanazar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mollanazar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mollanazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mollanazar works at
Dr. Mollanazar has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Dry Skin and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mollanazar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mollanazar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mollanazar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mollanazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mollanazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.