Dr. Nicholas Moore, MD

Sports Medicine
4.8 (57)
Map Pin Small Novi, MI
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Moore, MD

Dr. Nicholas Moore, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Novi, MI. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi.

Dr. Moore works at Motor City Orthopedics in Novi, MI with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Moore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Motor City Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute
    26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 260, Novi, MI 48374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 465-5140
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    DMC Sports Medicine - Farmington Hills
    28300 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 200, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 539-8630

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Back Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Concussion Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Nicholas Moore, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265727556
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Connecticut, Hartford, Ct
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Phoenix Baptists Hospital, Phoenix, Az
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

