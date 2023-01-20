Dr. Nicholas Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Moore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Moore, MD
Dr. Nicholas Moore, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Novi, MI. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore's Office Locations
Motor City Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 260, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 465-5140Tuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
DMC Sports Medicine - Farmington Hills28300 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 200, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 539-8630
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- First Health
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr was through in explaining my issues.
About Dr. Nicholas Moore, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1265727556
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut, Hartford, Ct
- Phoenix Baptists Hospital, Phoenix, Az
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore speaks Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
