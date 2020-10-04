Dr. Nicholas Morrissey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrissey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Morrissey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Morrissey, MD
Dr. Nicholas Morrissey, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Morrissey's Office Locations
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Avenue Suite 538, New York, NY 10032 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morrissey is an amazing vascular surgeon. I barely walked without pain for four years and now I am walking again pain free. He gave me back my life!!
About Dr. Nicholas Morrissey, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morrissey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morrissey accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrissey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morrissey has seen patients for Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Arteriovenous Shunt Creation and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morrissey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrissey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrissey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrissey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrissey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.