Overview of Dr. Nicholas Muraoka, DO

Dr. Nicholas Muraoka, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Muraoka works at Rehabilitation Hospital of the Pacific in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.