Dr. Nicholas Nadaud, DPM
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Nadaud, DPM
Dr. Nicholas Nadaud, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from William M Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and Mercy Saint Anne Hospital.
Dr. Nadaud works at
Dr. Nadaud's Office Locations
1
Advanced Foot and Ankle Physicians O2455 W SYLVANIA AVE, Toledo, OH 43613 Directions (419) 474-5462
2
Mercy West Toledo Podiatry3030 W Sylvania Ave Ste 105, Toledo, OH 43613 Directions (419) 474-3338
3
Mercy Perrysburg Podiatry521 Louisiana Ave, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 874-6888Tuesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Health Span
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MercyCare Health Plans
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Provider Network
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
My visit came from the suggestion of a friend who is a patient there, I am so glad I asked for recommendations from my friends.
About Dr. Nicholas Nadaud, DPM
- Podiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1720370588
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent's Medical Center
- William M Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
- OXFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nadaud has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nadaud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nadaud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nadaud works at
Dr. Nadaud has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nadaud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadaud. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadaud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nadaud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nadaud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.