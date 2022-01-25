Dr. Nagrani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas Nagrani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Nagrani, MD
Dr. Nicholas Nagrani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Crestview, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital, Healthmark Regional Medical Center and North Okaloosa Medical Center.
Dr. Nagrani's Office Locations
Renalus Center for Kidney Care221 E Redstone Ave, Crestview, FL 32539 Directions (850) 398-6606
Renalus-Center for Kidney Care925 Mar Walt Dr Ste 1, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (205) 206-8477
Pensacola Nephrology PA319 Green Acres Rd Ste 103, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 862-2385
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
- Healthmark Regional Medical Center
- North Okaloosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Understands the importance of coordinating w/your main Dr & other specialists. Honesty is encouraged without judgment ~this guy really cares.
About Dr. Nicholas Nagrani, MD
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagrani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagrani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagrani has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagrani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagrani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagrani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagrani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagrani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.