Dr. Nicholas Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Nguyen, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Akron Children's Hospital.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
-
1
Akron Children's Hospital1 Perkins Sq, Akron, OH 44308 Directions (330) 543-3376MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Akron Children's Hospital Considine Professional Building215 W Bowery St, Akron, OH 44308 Directions (330) 543-3376
-
3
Childrens Mercy Hospital2401 Gillham Rd, Kansas City, MO 64108 Directions (816) 234-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nguyen is amazing. We are so blessed to have him as part of Henry’s care team. He definitely goes the extra mile. He is very patient with my son and kind. I also appreciate the time he spends talking with me over my son’s care plan. I leave feeling well informed about our next steps.
About Dr. Nicholas Nguyen, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1114213543
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital Colorado
- The University Of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
- Childrens Mercy Hospitals and Clinics
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
