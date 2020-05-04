Overview

Dr. Nicholas Nguyen, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Akron Children's Hospital.



Dr. Nguyen works at Akron Children's Hospital in Akron, OH with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.