Dr. Nicholas Nguyen, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicholas Nguyen, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Akron Children's Hospital.

Dr. Nguyen works at Akron Children's Hospital in Akron, OH with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Akron Children's Hospital
    1 Perkins Sq, Akron, OH 44308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 543-3376
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Akron Children's Hospital Considine Professional Building
    215 W Bowery St, Akron, OH 44308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 543-3376
  3. 3
    Childrens Mercy Hospital
    2401 Gillham Rd, Kansas City, MO 64108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 234-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Melanoma Screening
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Melanoma Screening
Acne

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 04, 2020
    Dr. Nguyen is amazing. We are so blessed to have him as part of Henry’s care team. He definitely goes the extra mile. He is very patient with my son and kind. I also appreciate the time he spends talking with me over my son’s care plan. I leave feeling well informed about our next steps.
    Kristine Singree — May 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nicholas Nguyen, MD
    About Dr. Nicholas Nguyen, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114213543
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Hospital Colorado
    Residency
    • The University Of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
    Internship
    • Childrens Mercy Hospitals and Clinics
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Nguyen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

