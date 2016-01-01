Dr. Nicholas Olsen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Olsen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Olsen, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Thornton, CO. They graduated from Des Moines University -Osteopathic and Podiatric Medicine-Health Sciences and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Olsen works at
Locations
Thornton8515 Pearl St Ste 350, Thornton, CO 80229 Directions (720) 764-6723
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nicholas Olsen, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1063472785
Education & Certifications
- Chicago Osteopathic Hospital and Medical Center
- Des Moines University -Osteopathic and Podiatric Medicine-Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olsen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Olsen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.