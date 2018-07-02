Dr. Olson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicholas Olson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Olson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in La Jolla, CA.
Locations
Scripps Clinic9898 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 824-5005Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very courteous. Explains the procedures extremely well. No complications when I had the catheter ablation done. His support team, particularly Katie, is phenomenal!
About Dr. Nicholas Olson, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1295930915
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
