Dr. Ortiz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas Ortiz, MD
Dr. Nicholas Ortiz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX.
Ascension Seton Shoal Creek3501 Mills Ave, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (956) 289-7000
Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin1201 W 38th St, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 324-2080
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
I have met Dr.s that are super nice but not very caught up on the latest literature. I have also met Dr.s that aren’t very understanding but are extremely well read. Dr. Ortiz is one of the most genuinely nice and understanding Dr.s that I have ever met. He also is extremely knowledgeable and current. Anyone would be extremely lucky to have him as their Dr.
- Psychiatry
- English
- Psychiatry
Dr. Ortiz accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortiz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.