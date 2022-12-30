See All General Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Nicholas Panetta, MD

General Surgery
3.4 (19)
Map Pin Small Tampa, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Panetta, MD

Dr. Nicholas Panetta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Panetta works at TGH Parathyroid & Thyroid Institute in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Secondary Malignancies and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Panetta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tampa General Hospital
    1 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 844-7000
    Saturday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Sunday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
  2. 2
    Vascular and Interventional Radiology
    12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 745-4673

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nicholas Panetta, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649402439
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Panetta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panetta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Panetta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Panetta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Panetta works at TGH Parathyroid & Thyroid Institute in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Panetta’s profile.

    Dr. Panetta has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Secondary Malignancies and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panetta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Panetta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panetta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panetta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panetta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

