Dr. Nicholas Panetta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panetta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Panetta, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Panetta, MD
Dr. Nicholas Panetta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Panetta's Office Locations
Tampa General Hospital1 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 844-7000Saturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Vascular and Interventional Radiology12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 745-4673
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Panetta did an excellent job with my breast reconstruction after my double radical mastectomy. He definitely is the best.
About Dr. Nicholas Panetta, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panetta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panetta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panetta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panetta has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Secondary Malignancies and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panetta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Panetta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panetta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panetta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panetta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.