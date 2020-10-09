Overview of Dr. Nicholas Papakonstantinou, MD

Dr. Nicholas Papakonstantinou, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Papakonstantinou works at Michigan Orthopaedic Spine Surgeons in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Troy, MI and Rochester, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Lumbar Spine Fracture and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.