Dr. Nicholas Papakonstantinou, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Papakonstantinou, MD
Dr. Nicholas Papakonstantinou, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Papakonstantinou's Office Locations
Michigan Orthopaedic Spine Surgeons1555 South Blvd E Ste 310, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 215-8080Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Unasource Orthopaedics4600 Investment Dr Ste 120, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 267-5055
Rochester Hills Orthopaedics1135 W University Dr Ste 100, Rochester, MI 48307 Directions (248) 651-3160
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Papakonstantinou is an incredible surgeon. I am 1.5 years out from my spinal fusion surgery and my back feels better than it has in years. I was extremely nervous for surgery and I had many questions leading up to the operation and then during my after care. I always felt like Dr. P. and his PA Brett were available to answer all of my questions. They promptly returned my phone calls and never rushed me during office visits. Although this surgery was very routine for them, they understood how big of a deal it was in my life. Dr Papakonstantinou genuinely cared. Thank you for everything.
About Dr. Nicholas Papakonstantinou, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1407045602
Education & Certifications
- OrthoIndy
- Cleve Clin Foundation
- Detroit Medical Center-Wayne State University
- Wayne State Univ Som
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
