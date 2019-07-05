Dr. Pappas Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicholas Pappas Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Pappas Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Pappas Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Specilaists Inc.4224 Houma Blvd Ste 500, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 455-0842
-
2
East Jefferson General Hospital4200 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 455-0842
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pappas Jr?
Every visit with Dr. Pappas is always good! He is one of the kindest doctors I have ever met. At one point he knew I needed to see an additional specialist and he was quick to get me to the right one. I value his opinions and willingness to address my concerns. Highly recommended!!
About Dr. Nicholas Pappas Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1912079120
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pappas Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pappas Jr works at
Dr. Pappas Jr has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pappas Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappas Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappas Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pappas Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pappas Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.