Dr. Nicholas Pastis Jr, MD

Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Nicholas Pastis Jr, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Pastis Jr works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Ashley River Tower
    25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchoscopy
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bronchoscopy
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Alkalosis
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asbestosis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Bronchospasm
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Colorectal Cancer
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Emphysema
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Fistula
Esophageal Varices
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Interstitial Lung Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Abscess
Lung Cancer
Lung Nodule
Megacolon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Effusion
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonia
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Malignancies
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Systemic Sclerosis
Testicular Cancer
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Cancer
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Wegener's Granulomatosis
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    About Dr. Nicholas Pastis Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1942203922
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Pastis Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pastis Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pastis Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pastis Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pastis Jr works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Pastis Jr’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pastis Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pastis Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pastis Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pastis Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

