Overview of Dr. Nicholas Patellis, MD

Dr. Nicholas Patellis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Madison, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center, Decatur Morgan Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Patellis works at Tennessee Valley Internal Medicine PC in Madison, AL with other offices in Huntsville, AL and Decatur, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.