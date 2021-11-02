Dr. Nicholas Paulk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paulk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Paulk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Paulk, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Lds Hospital.
Locations
Rocky Mountain Associated Physicians1160 E 3900 S Ste 4100, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 268-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Lds Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had Dr. Paulk treat me for Barrett’s esophagus. He performed a Nissen fundoplication with great success. He had great bedside manner and always made himself available if needed. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Nicholas Paulk, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- Exempla-St Joseph Hosp
- OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paulk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paulk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paulk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paulk speaks Italian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Paulk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paulk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paulk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paulk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.