Dr. Nicholas Paulk, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Lds Hospital.



Dr. Paulk works at Rocky Mountain Associated Physicians in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.