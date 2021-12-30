Dr. Nicholas Pefkaros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pefkaros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Pefkaros, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Pefkaros, MD
Dr. Nicholas Pefkaros, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Titusville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Parrish Medical Center.
Dr. Pefkaros' Office Locations
Parrish Medical Center951 N Washington Ave, Titusville, FL 32796 Directions (321) 268-6111
Eye Clinic1045 N Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Directions (321) 453-3937
Space Coast Ophthalmology1832 Garden St, Titusville, FL 32796 Directions (321) 267-0008
Arthritis & Joint Center of Florida2328 Medico Ln, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 267-0008Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Parrish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pefkaros is extremely competent, explains all our options; this year he performed cataract surgery for both my husband and I. He also performed a blepharoplasty on my upper lids, which are healing nicely. His staff is outstanding, keep things moving so there is little wait time. We deeply appreciate his manner, kindness, plus clear explanations.
About Dr. Nicholas Pefkaros, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1306948344
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Chestnut Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Ithaca College
- Ophthalmology
