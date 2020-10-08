Overview of Dr. Nicholas Peiffer, MD

Dr. Nicholas Peiffer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Peiffer works at ENT Assocs Tex in Frisco, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.