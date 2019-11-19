See All Psychosomatic Medicine Doctors in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Nicholas Pejic, MD

Psychosomatic Medicine
4.0 (30)
Map Pin Small New Orleans, LA
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Pejic, MD

Dr. Nicholas Pejic, MD is a Psychosomatic Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Psychosomatic Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.

Dr. Pejic works at Atlas Psychiatry in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pejic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atlas Psychiatry
    1301 ANTONINE ST, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 899-1682

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Touro Infirmary

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nicotine Addiction Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 19, 2019
    Excellent
    — Nov 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nicholas Pejic, MD
    About Dr. Nicholas Pejic, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychosomatic Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952594822
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • LSU Med Ctr/Univ Hosp
    Internship
    • Medical Center Of Louisiana At N O
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Pejic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pejic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pejic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pejic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pejic works at Atlas Psychiatry in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Pejic’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Pejic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pejic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pejic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pejic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

