Overview of Dr. Nicholas Pejic, MD

Dr. Nicholas Pejic, MD is a Psychosomatic Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Psychosomatic Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.



Dr. Pejic works at Atlas Psychiatry in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

