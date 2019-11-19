Dr. Nicholas Pejic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pejic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Pejic, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Pejic, MD
Dr. Nicholas Pejic, MD is a Psychosomatic Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Psychosomatic Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.
Dr. Pejic's Office Locations
Atlas Psychiatry1301 ANTONINE ST, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 899-1682
Hospital Affiliations
- Touro Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nicholas Pejic, MD
- Psychosomatic Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LSU Med Ctr/Univ Hosp
- Medical Center Of Louisiana At N O
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Tulane University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pejic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pejic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Pejic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pejic.
