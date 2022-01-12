Overview

Dr. Nicholas Persich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Persich works at Metropolitan Gastroenterology Associates, Metairie, LA in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.