Overview of Dr. Nicholas Phillips, DO

Dr. Nicholas Phillips, DO is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital and Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Phillips works at Orthopedic Surgery and Rehabilitation Associates LLC in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Rockledge, PA and Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.