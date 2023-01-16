Dr. Nicholas Phillips, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Phillips, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Phillips, DO
Dr. Nicholas Phillips, DO is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital and Temple University Hospital.
Dr. Phillips' Office Locations
Orthopedic Surgery and Rehabilitation Associates7500 Central Ave Ste 108, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 745-4050Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Orthopedic Surgery and Rehabilitation Associates888 Fox Chase Rd, Rockledge, PA 19046 Directions (215) 745-4050Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Orthopedic Surgery and Rehabilitation Associates1468 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions (215) 745-4050
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I had Elbow Surgery a little over a year ago and he was wonderful. He explained everything that I needed to know before going in. I would recommend him to all. Now I am having hand issues so I am trying to get an appt with him.
About Dr. Nicholas Phillips, DO
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1568741098
Education & Certifications
- UPMC Hamot
- St Joseph Warren Hospital
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Slippery Rock University
