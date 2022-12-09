See All Hematologists in Akron, OH
Dr. Nicholas Pleat, DO

Hematology & Oncology
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Pleat, DO

Dr. Nicholas Pleat, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Lincoln Memorial U, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.

Dr. Pleat works at Summa Health Medical Group Oncology in Akron, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pleat's Office Locations

    Summa Health Medical Group Oncology
    161 N Forge St, Akron, OH 44304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 376-1043

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron City Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Nicholas Pleat, DO
    About Dr. Nicholas Pleat, DO

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609163260
    Education & Certifications

    • Oklahoma University Medical Center
    • Good Samaritan Hospital
    • Lincoln Memorial U, College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Pleat, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pleat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pleat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pleat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pleat works at Summa Health Medical Group Oncology in Akron, OH. View the full address on Dr. Pleat’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pleat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pleat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pleat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pleat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

