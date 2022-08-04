Dr. Nicholas Podhorniak, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Podhorniak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Podhorniak, DO
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Podhorniak, DO
Dr. Nicholas Podhorniak, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bel Air, MD.
Dr. Podhorniak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Podhorniak's Office Locations
-
1
Harford Primary Care, LLC2 North Ave Ste 101, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (410) 838-6434
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Podhorniak?
Great! Had to wait 8 months for 1st Appt. But now he is officially my PCP. My old Dr. retired and I hit the jackpot with Dr Nick. He is thorough,caring, and very knowledgeable. Also communicates very well. A+
About Dr. Nicholas Podhorniak, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1952838344
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Podhorniak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Podhorniak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Podhorniak works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Podhorniak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Podhorniak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Podhorniak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Podhorniak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.