Overview of Dr. Nicholas Polifroni, MD

Dr. Nicholas Polifroni, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westport, CT. They completed their residency with Lenox Hill Hospital



Dr. Polifroni works at OrthoConnecticut Coastal Orthopedics in Westport, CT with other offices in New Canaan, CT and Norwalk, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.