Dr. Nicholas Polifroni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Polifroni, MD
Dr. Nicholas Polifroni, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westport, CT. They completed their residency with Lenox Hill Hospital
Dr. Polifroni works at
Dr. Polifroni's Office Locations
OrthoConnecticut Coastal Orthopedics - Westport323 Riverside Ave, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (833) 678-4628
Coastal Orthopaedics30 East Ave, New Canaan, CT 06840 Directions (203) 845-2200
Coastal Orthopaedics, PC - Westport131 Kings Hwy N, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 845-2200
OrthoConnecticut Coastal Orthopedics - Norwalk761 Main Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 845-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Hello, Dr. Nicholas Polifroni replaced on hip in 2002 , I am age 60 now in 2019...age 43 then. My other hip in 2005, and then my right knee in 2010. All were from chronic arthritis....17 years later, I have enjoyed one of the most incredible life one could almost have. Anywhere from jumping in and out of boats in Galapagos Island 2013 swimming and snorkeling with sea turtles and more. Twice 50 mile bike ride cancer fundraisers, orphanage visits and work in both Guatemala and Haiti...Honestly, I could fill 200 pages about my life joy attributed to Doctor Polifroni helping me. Also...17 years since first hip replacement...and perfectly fine. I have known and experienced other medical professionals that I always respect and admire. One does not become an MD in the first place without being a special breed. I know he is a professional and this is really his Job....but he helped me to enjoy a life that I thought was lost. My name is Frank Spencer...Insurance Co pressures hurts Docs now!!
About Dr. Nicholas Polifroni, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1508865288
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polifroni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polifroni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polifroni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polifroni works at
Dr. Polifroni has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polifroni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Polifroni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polifroni.
