Dr. Nicholas Poolos, MD

Neurology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Poolos, MD

Dr. Nicholas Poolos, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Northwest, Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Poolos works at Neurology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Poolos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Main Hospital
    1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Main Hospital, west clinic
    336 9 Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Northwest
  • Harborview Medical Center
  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Nicholas Poolos, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205916277
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Poolos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poolos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Poolos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Poolos works at Neurology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Poolos’s profile.

    Dr. Poolos has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poolos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Poolos has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poolos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poolos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poolos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

