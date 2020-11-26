Overview of Dr. Nicholas Poulos, MD

Dr. Nicholas Poulos, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Poulos works at AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Surgery at Tampa in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.