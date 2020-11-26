Dr. Poulos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas Poulos, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Poulos, MD
Dr. Nicholas Poulos, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Poulos works at
Dr. Poulos' Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Surgery at Tampa3100 E Fletcher Ave Ste 126, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 467-4252
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Poulos did surgery on our 3lb preemie and was incredible not only performing the surgery but also making us feel comfortable before, during and after
About Dr. Nicholas Poulos, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poulos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poulos has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poulos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Poulos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poulos.
