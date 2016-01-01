Dr. Nicholas Quinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Quinn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Quinn, MD
Dr. Nicholas Quinn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies and Poudre Valley Hospital.
Dr. Quinn works at
Dr. Quinn's Office Locations
Alpine Ear, Nose, Throat1120 E Elizabeth St Ste F101, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Directions (970) 221-1177Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Alpine Ear Nose and Throat3820 Grant Ave, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 593-1177Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
University of Utah Health50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 581-7514
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nicholas Quinn, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1881011914
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
