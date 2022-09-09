Dr. Nicholas Ramey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Ramey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Ramey, MD
Dr. Nicholas Ramey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ramey works at
Dr. Ramey's Office Locations
Vistar Eye Center- Main Office Locations426 W Main St, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 855-5100
Vistar Eye Center2154 McVitty Rd SW Ste 100, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 855-5100
Vistar Eye Center- Main Office Locations707 S Jefferson St, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 855-5100
Vistar Eye Center3320 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 855-5100
Vistar Eye Center280 WESTLAKE RD, Hardy, VA 24101 Directions (540) 855-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have had both of my eyelids cut/reduced and he removed 8mm of skin. I can see 10 times more clear. I went to Dr Ramey from a referral from my normal Optometrist. He did a wonderful job on my eye lid reduction surgery and he is also treating my “Long Covid” migraine headaches with injections every 90 days. He is polite, fast, explains well, and overall a great doctor who knows what he is doing for sure. The offices are clean, bathrooms are spotless, and the waiting area in modern and large to be able to distance from others. Not the cheapest place to go; however, when working on my eyes, price was not my concern.
About Dr. Nicholas Ramey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1104008226
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- Duke University
- Harbor Hospital Center
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramey has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Ectropion of Eyelid and Excision of Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.