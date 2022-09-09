Overview of Dr. Nicholas Ramey, MD

Dr. Nicholas Ramey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ramey works at Vistar Eye Center in Salem, VA with other offices in Roanoke, VA and Hardy, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Ectropion of Eyelid and Excision of Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.