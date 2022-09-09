See All Ophthalmologists in Salem, VA
Dr. Nicholas Ramey, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (17)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Ramey, MD

Dr. Nicholas Ramey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ramey works at Vistar Eye Center in Salem, VA with other offices in Roanoke, VA and Hardy, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Ectropion of Eyelid and Excision of Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ramey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vistar Eye Center- Main Office Locations
    426 W Main St, Salem, VA 24153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 855-5100
  2. 2
    Vistar Eye Center
    2154 McVitty Rd SW Ste 100, Roanoke, VA 24018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 855-5100
  3. 3
    Vistar Eye Center- Main Office Locations
    707 S Jefferson St, Roanoke, VA 24016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 855-5100
  4. 4
    Vistar Eye Center
    3320 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 855-5100
  5. 5
    Vistar Eye Center
    280 WESTLAKE RD, Hardy, VA 24101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 855-5100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Surgery
Ectropion of Eyelid
Excision of Chalazion
Eyelid Surgery
Ectropion of Eyelid
Excision of Chalazion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 09, 2022
    I have had both of my eyelids cut/reduced and he removed 8mm of skin. I can see 10 times more clear. I went to Dr Ramey from a referral from my normal Optometrist. He did a wonderful job on my eye lid reduction surgery and he is also treating my “Long Covid” migraine headaches with injections every 90 days. He is polite, fast, explains well, and overall a great doctor who knows what he is doing for sure. The offices are clean, bathrooms are spotless, and the waiting area in modern and large to be able to distance from others. Not the cheapest place to go; however, when working on my eyes, price was not my concern.
    W. Pantili — Sep 09, 2022
    About Dr. Nicholas Ramey, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1104008226
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
    • Duke University
    • Harbor Hospital Center
    • Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Ramey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramey has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Ectropion of Eyelid and Excision of Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

