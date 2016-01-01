See All Family Doctors in Melrose Park, IL
Dr. Nicholas Recchia, MD

Family Medicine
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Nicholas Recchia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Melrose Park, IL. They completed their residency with Rush Christ Hosps

Dr. Recchia works at Melrose Park Women's Care S C in Melrose Park, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Melrose Park Women's Care S C
    1111 Superior St Ste 304, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 786-7100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth GlenOaks
  • AdventHealth La Grange
  • Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Insomnia
Headache
ADHD and-or ADD
Insomnia
Headache
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Nicholas Recchia, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033149455
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush Christ Hosps
    Internship
    • Rush Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Recchia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Recchia works at Melrose Park Women's Care S C in Melrose Park, IL. View the full address on Dr. Recchia’s profile.

    Dr. Recchia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Recchia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Recchia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Recchia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.