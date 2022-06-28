Overview of Dr. Nicholas Renaldo, MD

Dr. Nicholas Renaldo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Renaldo works at Orthopedic Associates of Dutchess County in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Kingston, NY, Hopewell Junction, NY and New Windsor, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.