Overview of Dr. Nicholas Retson, MD

Dr. Nicholas Retson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Retson works at Retson Plastic Surgerypc in Merrillville, IN with other offices in Valparaiso, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.