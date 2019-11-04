Overview

Dr. Nicholas Rico, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Downtown Hospital and Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rico works at Parkview Childrens Speclty Clinic in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.