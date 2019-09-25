Dr. Nicholas Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Roberts, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Roberts, MD
Dr. Nicholas Roberts, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts' Office Locations
- 1 2600 Tuscarawas St W Ste 600, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 453-4300
Aultman Hospital Psych.2600 6th St SW, Canton, OH 44710 Directions (330) 453-4300
- 3 2037 Wales Ave NW Ste 110, Massillon, OH 44646 Directions (330) 837-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roberts is very accurate and compassionate. He is a great listener and is one of the Best of The Best surgeons!
About Dr. Nicholas Roberts, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
