Dr. Nicholas Roditis, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Roditis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Gastritis and Eosinophilic Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2325 31st St Fl 7, Astoria, NY 11105 Directions (718) 932-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nicholas Roditis is a very good doctor. He listens, cares about his patients, and is super confident answering questions I have had.
About Dr. Nicholas Roditis, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1932104494
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roditis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roditis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roditis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roditis has seen patients for Esophagitis, Gastritis and Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roditis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roditis speaks Greek.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Roditis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roditis.
