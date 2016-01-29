Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas Rogers, MD
Dr. Nicholas Rogers, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Iu Health Physicians Digestive & Liver Disorders (illinois Street)10300 N Illinois St Ste 1100, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 944-0980
Beltway Surgery Centers LLC550 University Blvd Ste 4100, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 948-0984
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rogers was very patient and listened to all of my concerns, even with the added time it took due to my disability. The staff was also helpful and very patient.
About Dr. Nicholas Rogers, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.