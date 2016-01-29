Overview

Dr. Nicholas Rogers, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Rogers works at Lindsay Yoder PA in Carmel, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.