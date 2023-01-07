Dr. Nicholas Rohs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rohs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Rohs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Rohs, MD
Dr. Nicholas Rohs, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Rohs works at
Dr. Rohs' Office Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Beth Israel Comprehensive Ca325 W 15th St Fl 1, New York, NY 10011 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rohs?
I have been treated by Dr. Rohn for 4 years, after cancerous tumor was found in my lung. All this time doctor was very attentive, patiently explained to me all the problems associated with my disease. . He was very kindly and always tried to inspire optimism.
About Dr. Nicholas Rohs, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1215226824
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rohs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rohs accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rohs using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rohs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rohs works at
Dr. Rohs has seen patients for Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rohs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rohs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rohs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rohs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rohs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.