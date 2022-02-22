Dr. Nicholas Rome, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rome is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Rome, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Rome, MD
Dr. Nicholas Rome, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Terrebonne General Health System.
Dr. Rome's Office Locations
Terrebonne General Health System8120 Main St Ste 402, Houma, LA 70360 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Terrebonne General Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor, asked me questions and showed concern, I recommend him
About Dr. Nicholas Rome, MD
- Neurology
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rome has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rome accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rome has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rome on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rome has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rome.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rome, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rome appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.