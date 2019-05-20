Dr. Nicholas Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Rose, MD
Dr. Nicholas Rose, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
New Port Beach Office360 San Miguel Dr Ste 701, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 759-3600
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Rose literally saved both of my thumbs/hands from a debilitating basil thumb joint osteoarthritis. I am forever grateful for his expertise and skill.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Greek
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rose has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rose speaks Greek.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
