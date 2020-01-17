Dr. Nicholas Rowder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Rowder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Rowder, MD
Dr. Nicholas Rowder, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Rowder's Office Locations
South Austin321 W Ben White Blvd Ste 205, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 451-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Hays
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very smart and takes the time to listen!
About Dr. Nicholas Rowder, MD
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942230164
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Barnes & Jewish Hosp-Wash U
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Dr. Rowder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rowder has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rowder speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.