Dr. Nicholas Roy, DO
Dr. Nicholas Roy, DO is a Pulmonologist in Marlton, NJ.
Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of S.J., LLC750 Route 73 S Ste 401, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 375-1288
My appointment was on time Dr. Roy explained everything to me. He took his time. In fact I was in his office for half hour. He covered everything answered all my questions I would recommend Dr. Roy.
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- Male
Dr. Roy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Roy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Roy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roy has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Roy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roy.
